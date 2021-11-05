Obituaries » Shirley A. Coppage

Burial Date: November 11, 2021 First Church of Christ 6080 Camp Ernst Rd. Burlington, KY 41005 Nov. 11, 12 p.m.

Shirley Anne Coppage, 71, of Burlington, KY went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born on January 3, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Although Shirley was retired, she was still serving and working at the Kids Academy Preschool in Burlington, KY. She was a member of the First Church of Christ. She loved fitness and was always out walking when she could find the time. Her greatest love, however, was for her grandchildren, whom she adored and the mighty God she served.

Those surviving Shirley that are left here to carry on Shirley’s legacy are her two daughters, Michelle (Greg) Gambrel and Theresa Coppage; four grandchildren, Chester Delph, Taylor Gambrel, Mason Gambrel, and Cheyenne Smith; father of her children, John Coppage; special friend and companion, Bill Hamilton. Shirley also leaves behind many friends and church family who will miss her dearly.

A Gathering of friends and family will be held to honor Shirley’s life on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Shirley will be laid to rest at the Independence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Shirley’s name to the Kid’s Academy Preschool, to the Shirley “Nana” Coppage scholarship fund, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005.