Shirley A. Babb Vincent

February 23, 2022

Burial Date: March 1, 2022

St. John Cemetery 1 St. John Road Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 March 1, 11 a.m.

Shirley Ann (Vincent) Babb, 83, of Fort Wright passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Coldspring Transitional Care, Cold Spring.

Born on March 3, 1938, in Covington, Kentucky to Edward and Evelyn (Hall) Vincent, Shirley was a retired Bank Teller for the former Second Federal Savings & Loan and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Eugene Babb in November, 2022 and her parents.

Survivors include her sons, David Babb, Danny Babb and Michael Babb; sister, Linda McMillian and three grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan and Colby.

No Visitation. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Chapel of St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.



