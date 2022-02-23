Obituaries » Shirley A. Babb Vincent

Burial Date: March 1, 2022 St. John Cemetery 1 St. John Road Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 March 1, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 63 times















Shirley Ann (Vincent) Babb, 83, of Fort Wright passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Coldspring Transitional Care, Cold Spring.

Born on March 3, 1938, in Covington, Kentucky to Edward and Evelyn (Hall) Vincent, Shirley was a retired Bank Teller for the former Second Federal Savings & Loan and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Eugene Babb in November, 2022 and her parents.

Survivors include her sons, David Babb, Danny Babb and Michael Babb; sister, Linda McMillian and three grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan and Colby.

No Visitation. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Chapel of St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.