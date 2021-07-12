Obituaries » Sheryl Reynolds

Burial Date: July 16, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 16, 2:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Sheryl Reynolds, age 88 of Florence, Kentucky passed away on July 12, 2021. She was born March 9, 1933 and grew up in Florence, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sylvia Lipscomb. She is survived by her children: DeAnna (Jeff) Poling, Paul (Susan) Reynolds, Lynelle (Andrew) Johnson and Wesley (Cindy) Reynolds. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Emily (Joe) Fisher, Alicia Poling, Brandon Reynolds, Coleman Reynolds, Drew (Stephany) Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Ty Reynolds and Tanner (Abbey Reynolds) and five great grandchildren Marygrace Fisher, Charlee Vargo, Thomas Johnson, Arlo Johnson and Skylar Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Reynolds and a grandson Nicholas Brashear. She was also preceded in death by two siblings Donald Lipscomb and Billy Lipscomb. She graduated from Florence High School in 1951 where she was valedictorian of her class and after graduation worked for Western & Southern Insurance Company before leaving to raise her family. Later she worked in administrative roles at several small businesses. She had many talents including being very artistic and her green thumb but her greatest talent was raising her children as a single parent after the death of her husband. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching, and rooting for, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals and especially the Kentucky Wildcats. Sheryl had a special love for beagles and rescued, loved, and cared for several of them. She also loved gathering with her family and cooking everyone’s favorite dishes. Visitation will be from 1 PM – 2:30 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Owen County Friends of Animals, 80 Old Monterey Road, PO Box 234, Owenton, KY 40359.