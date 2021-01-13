Obituaries » Sheryl L. Mahorney

Burial Date: January 19, 2021 Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015 Jan. 19, 12 p.m.

Sheryl Lynne Mahorney, age 68, resident of Covington, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She was born in Hebron, Kentucky on August 10, 1952 to Corbin and Wilma Patterson Black. In 1971, Sheryl married her Husband Larry and together they had 4 children, who they raised in Latonia, Kentucky. Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings except one sister, Betty Patton of Inverness, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Larry Mahorney, her 3 daughters, Tracy (Gary) Eversole of Independence, KY, Stacy Mahorney of Covington, KY and Michelle (Todd) Baker of Springfield, OH along with one son, Bryan (Sarah) Mahorney of Florence, KY. Affectionately known as Mawmaw, she is also survived by her 12 grandchildren; Courtney, Hayden, Holden, Taylor, Hunter, Anastasia, Justin, Bryant, Branden, Alexis, Travis and Bryson, and one great-grandchild Harper. She also leaves behind her loyal chihuahua, Trinket, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015, with a Memorial Service at 12:00PM.. For those who are unable to make the memorial service on Tuesday, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Covington Firefighters Association Hall, 2232 Howell Street, Covington, Kentucky 41014.