Sheryl L. Hensley

Burial Date: July 27, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY July 27, 2-2:30 p.m.

Sheryl Lynn Hensley (Sherry), 72, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She is preceded by her Husband Tommy Hensley ( April 17, 2020) and Great Grandmother, Ethel Conover.

She is survived by her Daughter; Mandy Thomas of Taylor Mill, KY, Mother; Betty Lawrence of Burlington, Brothers; James Lawrence (Missy) of Burlington, Gary Exterkamp of Louisville, Grandson; Tristan Thomas (fiance’ Abby Young), Great Granddaughter; Savannah of VT, Niece; Tara Rachuba (Brett) of Burlington, KY, along with other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM.

Sherry was a cosmetologist in her earlier life and later became a homemaker. She was kind, loving, and selfless. She loved donating when she could. She was full of spunk. She loved to smile and laugh. She loved her dog Rudy and enjoyed teaching him different tricks and even taught him how to smile. She enjoyed laughing at re-runs of “I Love Lucy” and “The Office”. She loved dressing up in anything with glitz and glam. She also enjoyed baking, writing, gardening, listening to music and long drives on a sunny day. She always had a tomato plant growing. She never turned down blackberry cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream or a bologna sandwich stacked high with potato chips. She loved a good bloody mary occasionally or a raspberry margarita. She loved all the holidays and decorating. She loved amusement parks, drive-ins, being silly and family vacations. She was a big kid at heart and will always be her “mom’s little girl”. Mostly, she loved her family with all her heart and loved spending time with them. She was always telling her daughter “You’ll always be my baby girl no matter what”. Her Grand Son was her pride and joy. She was also considered to be a “second mom” by some of her daughter’s friends. She will forever be in our hearts. She is now resting in peace and will always be our “sweet angel” watching over us.