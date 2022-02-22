Obituaries » Sherry Meinhardt

Sherry Meinhardt, 74, of Anderson Township, passed peacefully on February 22, 2022, under hospice care in her home. She was born on September 15, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Herschel and Elizabeth nee Line Meinhardt. Sherry attended Withrow High School and graduated in 1965. Sherry worked for American Laundry Machinery for several years and later worked for UC Health in IT before retiring in 2012. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping with her friends and playing cards. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Meinhardt (Jayne) and by her longtime friend and caregiver, Stephanie McGee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel Meinhardt and Elizabeth Meinhardt, her stepmother, Charlotte Meinhardt and her aunt, Cressie Meutmann. A gathering will be held later this spring at the campground which she loved. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.