Obituaries » Sherrill T. Beers

Services will be held privately by the family.

Sherrill T. Beers , age 82 , of Crestview Hills, Kentucky died Thursday, February 25, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Gladys Thurman, and her brother, Frank Thurman. She is survived by Jim Beers, her loving husband of sixty-four years, her daughter , Kelly Cantrall (Steve) and son Greg Beers (Dee) . She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Hillary, Jessica, Christopher, Charlie, Chelsea, Brian, Amanda and Kevin and eight great-grandchildren. Sherrill was a real estate broker in Northern Kentucky for many years. She also served as manager for two of the large realty companies in the area. Additionally, she taught real estate classes.While her children were growing up, she volunteered in various capacities in the Beechwood school system, including serving as PTA President. She was a member of Erlanger Christian Church, where she sang in the choir for many years, and a member of the Northern Kentucky Heritage League.

