Obituaries » Shelby Frazer

Burial Date: October 29, 2022 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Oct. 23, 5-5:30 p.m.

James “Shelby” Frazer, 84, of Fort Thomas, passed away on October 17, 2022 at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY. Shelby was born June 28, 1938 to the late Jack and Laura Frazer in Covington, KY. He worked as the Director of Property Management with the City of Fort Thomas before his retirement. Shelby enjoyed spending time with his family, wood-working, gardening, restoring cars and reading. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charlotte (Henning) Frazer of Fort Thomas, KY, son, Alan S. Frazer of Concord, NC, daughter, LauraLee (Andrew) Foley of Fort Thomas, KY, granddaughter, Haley Frazer, grandson, Braxton Frazer, grandson, Ashton Foley, granddaughter, Adelaide Foley, granddaughter, Lillian Foley. Visitation will be held Sunday October 23, 2022 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Dobbling Funeral Home, (106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer’s Association or the Fort Thomas Education Foundation.