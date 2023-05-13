Obituaries » Sheila A. Keith

Sheila Ann Keith, 55, of Independence, KY, passed away at home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Homer and Magdalene {Bowling} Keith, Sheila was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 25, 1968. She was an accountant for over 30 years and was employed with the State of Kentucky.

Sheila was a life-long member of Nicholson Christian Church in Independence and she enjoyed working with Camp Northward in Falmouth, where she was a camp counselor for children. In her spare time, Sheila loved to travel with friends and visit just about any beach as the sun, sand, and water was her happy place. A kind, private, and generous woman, Sheila was a strong advocate for foster families and enjoyed spending time with foster children and participated in 5Ks for many charitable causes. She was also an avid collector of stamps and flower seeds.

Sheila will be deeply missed by her father, Homer Keith; brothers Wayne (Susan) Keith, Glenn (Sherry) Keith, and Roger Keith; nieces and nephews, Matthew Keith, Tara (Michael) Reid, Jimmy (Shanna) Keith, Courtney (Todd) Vaughn, and Andrew Keith; great nieces and nephews, Avery, Harper, Greyson, and Wesson; and many other close friends, cousins, and family members whom she cherished.

In addition to her grandparents, John and Sarah Bowling, and Brandy and Mattie Keith, Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Magdalene Keith.

A visitation will be held between 11 AM and 1 PM with her funeral to immediately follow at 1 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Sheila will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.