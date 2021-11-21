Obituaries » Shay T. Swift

Per Shay’s wishes – he will be cremated and his family will hold a private gathering at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Shay Tod Swift of Burlington, Kentucky passed away on November 21, 2021 at the age of 58. Shay was born to Richard and Rebecca Swift in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 25, 1963. He worked hard as an HVAC technician for many years. Shay cherished his camping trips with his beloved significant other, Ruth. They spent a lot of time together at the Follow The River Campgrounds in Indiana. He was also a big NASCAR fan, spending much of his time at the Kentucky Speedway.

Shay was preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Rebecca Swift.

He is succeeded by his significant other of over twenty years, Ruth Randolph, his sister Stacie Williams and brother in law, Doug Williams and their two children; Trevor Tod Williams and Tiffany Sue Williams all of Buckhannon, West Virginia, and his step-mother, Marie Swift of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee.

Shay was a generous man, and because of that, he chose to be an organ donor. With the help of Life Center in Cincinnati, Shay was able to help save over 70 people with the gift of organ and tissue donation after he passed away. Per Shay’s wishes – he will be cremated and his family will hold a private gathering at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Burlington Fire Department at 6050 Firehouse Dr, Burlington, KY 41005 or to Life Center of Cincinnati at 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.