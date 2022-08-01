Obituaries » Shawn A. Kirst

Burial Date: August 6, 2022

Shawn Anthony Kirst, 43, of Covington, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was born May 26, 1979, in Tampa, Florida, a son of the late Anthony Kirst and Carolyn Rimer Kirst, of Erlanger. Shawn was employed as a Computer Programmer for HR Profile, Inc. for over 20 years, and was devoted to his band, Highgate. Shawn also enjoyed traveling to and watching his soccer team, Columbus Crew with his friends and club. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin Kirst (Bruna); his sister, Jessica Vaniglia (Michael); and two nieces and two nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Sweeney, Jr., officiating, with visitation from 10-11 AM Saturday. Burial will follow immediately at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.