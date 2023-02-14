Obituaries » Sharon S. Gramke

Burial Date: February 21, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

On the morning of February 14, 2023 Sharon Swofford Gramke, 61, of Dry Ridge, left her home and this Earth to reunite with her beloved parents, Jim and Mary Swofford. Sharon battled MS for the last 16 years. She fought her MS like the true Warrior she was. Although MS haunted her everyday life, she never gave in or let it define her. Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer joining the battle however proved to be more than she could overcome.

Sharon’s greatest achievement in life in her eyes was her family, and being a wife and mom. She was proudly married to love of her life, Daniel L. Gramke for 38 years. The pride she felt in being a police officers wife was her own badge of honor. Then there was her son Derek. There are no words to describe the love and devotion she felt for the greatest gift in her life. Her family was the reason for fighting with every fiber of her being as she did. Sharon never gave up her battle no matter how intense the pain, all for additional moments with her family. Sharon may no longer be here physically, but there is no doubt that she will never leave the sides of her two men. She will never be “gone”; her heart will never allow it.

Sharon also enjoyed scrapbooking and crafting. She was an avid reader and a great cook. She especially loved when she could get the whole family together and make them a meal.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Dan Gramke, her beloved son, Derek Gramke, her dear siblings: James William “Bill” Swofford (Lori), and Sandy Neaves, and several other loving, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held for Sharon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held immediately following at 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with her parents in private at a later date.

Some of Sharon’s greatest joys in life were found in the passionate love for her baby dachshunds. She had been preceded in death by her babies: Spicie, Dewey, Maximo and Thunder, and she leaves behind her special little guy, Dexter. Due to her love of her fur babies, we would request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Grant County Animal Shelter at 218 Barnes Road, Williamstown, KY 41097.