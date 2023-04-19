Obituaries » Sharon M. Schweer

Burial Date: April 27, 2023

Sharon Marie Schweer, a very dear family member and devoted friend to many, died unexpectedly at her home on April 19, 2023 at the age of 73. Sharon- affectionately known as She-She, was born May 19, 1949, in Covington, Kentucky and lived the majority of her life in Northern Kentucky. She was a 1967 graduate of Notre Dame Academy. Sharon spent time studying art in college where she honed her love of photography. She worked many years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2014. Sharon had a passion for traveling, theatre and entertaining her loved ones. She was an original member of both the POETS and the GASers social clubs. Family and friends were the focal point of her life, as well as being a dog-mom to her companion of eight years, Kiley. Sharon exuded love, kindness, compassion and generosity. All those who knew her will miss her wisdom and wit. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Fern (Moore) Schweer and her beloved dogs Callie, Bridgette, Bernie and Shiloh. She is survived by her sisters, Diane (John) Thoman and Terrie (Jim) Perry; Nieces/nephews Shana (Jake) Stewart, Ryan (Erica) Thoman and Kara (Justin) Link; Great nieces and nephews Ben, Ella, Ava, John, Jennifer, Julia, Julianna, Norah, and Nolan; and multiple godchildren. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday April 27, 2023, from 9:00 am-10:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. All are welcome to join for a reception immediately following at the undercroft until 1pm. A private burial will take place at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorial contributions can be made to Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky, P.O. Box 17688, Covington, Kentucky, 41017.