Obituaries » Sharon M. Boberg

Sharon Mae Boberg, 72, of Cold Spring, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Highlandspring Care Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Sharon was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Thomas S. Oates, Sr. and Cora Mae (nee: Jones) Oates. She worked for many years as a Field Manager with Directions Research. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Cold Spring, KY. In her free time she volunteered at Madonna Manor, Hosea House, and the Sisters of Divine Providence. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Nicholas Alan Boberg, and brother, Thomas S. Oates, Jr. (Marlene). Sharon is survived by her son, Tom (Beate) Boberg, daughters, Molly (Kevin) Rand and Nichol Boberg, sisters, Shirley (the late Bob) Janson and Susan (the late Mike) Betigheimer, as well as five grandchildren, Zak, Wyatt, Dayne, Alexa, and Quincy and three great grandchildren, Haidyn, Logyn, Stevie. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Parish, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Robin’s Nest, 128 Creekstone Court, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or Hosea House, ECHO P.O. Box 72046 Newport, KY 41072.