Obituaries » Sharon K. Batchelor

Sharon Kay Batchelor, age 78, passed away on May 11th, 2023, at Mercy Anderson. She was born on September 20th, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Nelson and Betty Gabbard. Sharon attended Our Lady of Providence and graduated in 1965. She worked at the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years, before retiring in 2011. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons William and Beau Batchelor. Sharon was preceded in death by her sisters Judy Fromeyer, Debbie Gabbard, Robbin Merrel, and her parents. A gathering will be held on Tuesday May 16th, 2023, at Saint Stephens Cemetery at 2pm, to honor her life.