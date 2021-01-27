Obituaries » Sharon E. Hemsath

Burial Date: February 5, 2021 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018 Feb. 5, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Sharon Elaine Hemsath (neé Baitz), 73 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to her late parents, Michael Baitz and Joyce Baitz (neé Medler). Sharon was a realtor with Huff Realty. She was very dedicated to her profession and her valued clients. She enjoyed going on vacations with her family and friends and crocheting. Sharon’s family was the center of her life, especially her five grandchildren. She will be remembered as an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Sharon’s memory will be forever cherished by her loving husband of nearly 52 years, Nick Hemsath; her sons, Mike (Cindy) Hemsath and Jeff (Carrie) Hemsath; her grandchildren, Zack, Maria, Kendall, Isabella, and Bianca Hemsath; and her sisters, Debbie (Mike) Worst, Barb (Bill) Hemsath, Shelley (Tom) Berndsen, and Joy (Joe) Maxi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky, 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, Kentucky, 41018, for family and close friends. A livestream of the funeral will be available at www.stbarbaraky.org. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sharon Hemsath are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation/Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky, 41017 or St. Barbara Church, at the above address, please write “In Memory of Sharon Hemsath” on the memo line of your check.