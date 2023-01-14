Obituaries » Sharon E. Cox

Burial Date: January 20, 2023 Florence Baptist Temple 1898 Florence Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 20, 1 p.m.

Sharon Elizabeth Cox, (nee Watkins), 74, passed away Saturday January 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Sharon was born in Laurinburg, NC November 20, 1948. She gave her life to Christ at the age of nine. She attended Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Missouri, where she met the love of her life, Wayne Cox.

Sharon faithfully served the community at Florence Baptist Temple along with her husband, Pastor Emeritus Wayne Cox for over 48 years. She played the piano, sang, and taught a Sunday School class. She loved counseling and mentoring girls from the Brighton Center, having a positive impact on their lives. Outside church, she had a successful career in sales within the Beauty Industry, as a makeup artist and sales manager. Sharon loved people no matter who they were and enjoyed making everyone laugh. Most of all Sharon worked to find any opportunity to tell people about Jesus and how He would change their lives.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Syble Watkins. Survivors include her husband, Pastor Emeritus Wayne Cox, son Timothy Cox (Angie), son Benjamin Cox (Brandi), sister Ginger Holland, sister Thelma Brown, sister Joyce Engler. Also surviving are grandchildren Ally McCollough, Kyle Cox, Lincoln Cox, Hadley Cox, and Harper Cox. Visitation will be held Friday January 20, 2023, from 11am to 1pm with service to follow at Florence Baptist Temple. Burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, KY. Memorial Donations can be made at Florence Baptist Temple 1898 Florence Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.