Sharon Shields, age 63, of Independence, KY, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was a homemaker, but formerly worked as a server for Bob Evans Restaurant. Sharon enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Genevive Willis and James Staggs, Jr.; grandson, Kyle Noggler; and mother-in-law, Lena Shields. Survivors include her loving husband, of nearly 24 years, Randall Shields; son, Sean Dooley (Felicia); step-daughter, Angie Benson (Rick); step-son, Timothy Proffitt; siblings, Eileen Price, Wayne Staggs (Bonnie), and Greg Staggs; and grandchildren, Stephen Benson, Emily Proffitt, Jacob Proffitt, Abby Benson, Madison Dooley, and Hadley Dooley.

Sharon’s visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.