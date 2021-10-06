Obituaries » Sharon D. Cooper

Stith Funeral Homes - Florence
7500 U.S. Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Oct. 13, 3 p.m.

Sharon Diane Cooper, 76, of Cold Spring, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was a lover of music, enjoyed watching television and bird watching. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Cooper; son, Paul Edward Cooper, II. She is survived by her children, Stan Bane, II, Suzanne Reeves, and Sharon (Charles) Sanders; grandchildren, Sara, Brenton, Brady, and Garrison. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, from 12-3 PM, with funeral services following at 3 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence.