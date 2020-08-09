Obituaries » Sharon A. Deters Isler

Sharon Deters, age 71, of Walton, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired kindergarten teacher and a member of the “La Salette Academy girls”. Sharon enjoyed shopping for her grandchildren at Kohls and spending time being “Nana”. Her parents, Martin L. and Delores V. Meiman Isler; brothers, Charles Isler and Marty Isler; and sister, Diane Tewell preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband (of 35 years), Thad P. Deters; children, Mitzi Adams (Daniel), Aaron Allen (Kristen), Maura Besheer (Joseph), John Deters (Nicole), Kerstan Deters, and Logan Deters (Kerstin “Pookie”); siblings, Marlene Story, Debbie Zepf (Jim), Pamela Ficke (John), and Dave Isler (Judy); and thirteen grandchildren, Abigail Adams, Barret Adams, Braden Adams, Evan Allen, Aiden Allen, Anna Kay Allen, Jaggar Deters, Josey Deters, Grady Deters, Bode Besheer, Lucy Besheer, Finley Besheer, and Blaise Besheer. Visitation for Sharon will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with funeral services immediately following at noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the wearing of face masks is mandatory, temperatures will be taken before entrance into the funeral home and attendance will be limited to 50% of the funeral home’s normal capacity, while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. Interment will be at Richwood Cemetery, 1070 Richwood Rd., Walton, KY 41094. Memorials may be made to the Hoxworth Blood Clinic, 3130 Highland Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45267.