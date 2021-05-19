Obituaries » Shannon R. King

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 10 times















Sharon Ruth King nee Gladson – Born February 27, 1947, in Dayton, KY died in her home on May 19, 2021.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Elbert King; mother, Sylvia May Gladson (Kenneweg); father Hal H. Gladson; brother CMS Hal S. Gladson, US Army Ret.; sister Freda Jones (Gladson); sister Joyce Hardin (Gladson) and long time companion, Albert Burton. Sharon is survived by her sisters Gail Brammer (Gladson) and Lilly Routzon (Gladson) and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.

Sharon loved being the center of attention; mostly so she could make you laugh. Her sense of humor and vivacious personality shone throughout her life, even in bad times.

Sharon lived her life to the fullest, never doing anything halfway. Some say “she was a force of nature” and had a “heart of gold.” Sharon will be remembered and missed by many.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held for friends and family from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, May, 28,2021 at Webb’s BBQ, 115 East 9 Street, Newport, KY. A private graveside service for the family will be held at future time.