Burial Date: December 12, 2022 All Saints Church 62 Needmore Street Walton, KY 41094 Dec. 12, 1 p.m.

Shannon Elizabeth Bell, 40, of Florence, KY passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born December 15, 1981 in Covington, KY to Craig Skidmore and Betsy Krekeler Skidmore. Shannon was loving, compassionate and loyal. Her family was always her top priority. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, and friend. Shannon loved any reason to get her family together, especially the holidays. Being with the people she loved is what brought her the most joy. She was smart, funny and very witty. Shannon was also very creative and artistic, and she loved music. She was a good dancer and loved to have fun. Shannon was also devoted to her faith, and the life that she lived reflected that. She could walk into a crowded room and make everyone feel important. Most importantly, Shannon was a mother, and her children were her life. She was a certified esthetician and she enjoyed seeing the beauty in the world. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Krekeler, and her aunts: Angela Krekeler Wochner and Kim Gaiser. Shannon is survived by her husband, Adam Bell, children: Hudson and Addison Bell, parents, Betsy and Craig Skidmore, maternal grandmother, Eddena Krekeler, siblings: Nick Skidmore, Natalie Skidmore, Amanda Mitchell (Chris) and Joe Skidmore, nieces/nephews: Alivia Skidmore, Andrew Skidmore, Blake Skidmore, Camden Mitchell, Maya Mitchell and Harrison Mitchell, and several other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. A visitation will be held for Shannon on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at All Saints Church, 62 Needmore St., Walton, KY 41094. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM at the Church. Shannon will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an educational fund set up for Shannon’s children Hudson and Addison.