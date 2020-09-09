Obituaries » Shane Henderson

Burial Date: September 13, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Sept. 13, 4 - 5 p.m.

Henderson, Shane,50 of Covington, KY. passed away on September 9, 2020. Charles is preceded by his Mother; Twyla Carr. He is survived by his Father; Mike and Diane Henerson, Fiance; Amy Featherstone, mi Brother; Christopher Henderson, Devin Carr , Sister; Ciara(Leo)Krause, Nieces; Twyla, Awnna, Meena, Nephew; Rowan. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 4:00pm-5:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere.