Obituaries » Serena A. Bowles

Services are private.

Serena Ann Bowles, 51, of Hebron passed away at her residence Friday November 13, 2020. She was a tax examiner with the I.R.S. Serena attended Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Covington and enjoyed needlepoint, creating recipes and loved to cook. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Bowles Jr.; parents, Charles and Roena Bennett Moore of Burlington; brother, Craig (Michele) Moore of Dry Ridge; nephews, John (Cherie) and Brent (Shelby); and niece, Morgan. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Middendorf- Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.