Sedona C. Voliva

Burial Date: September 18, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

Sedona Christiana Voliva, 23 years of age, formerly of Phoenix Arizona, passed away in Independence, Kentucky on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Sedona is preceded in death by mother, Phoenix Voliva. She will be greatly missed by her loving father, William Borneman as well as her father, Jeremy Voliva. She also leaves behind her brother, Jeremiah and her sisters, Gadrielle “Dri”, Paris, and Sierra. Sedona was the beloved granddaughter of Linda Borneman and Mary Walton; and the loving niece of Rachel Ragonesi (Christopher). Sedona enjoyed photography, music and loved her 3 cats, Jack, Charlie, and Feta. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Service to follow at 1 p.m