Obituaries » Sebern R. Scott

Burial Date: January 19, 2020 Belleview Baptist Church 6658 5th Street Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Sebern Scott, 91 of Belleview Bottoms, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 15, 1928 in Boone Co., KY to the late Vernon and Pearl (nee: Ryle) Scott. Sebern was a farmer, owner of Belleview Coal & Oil, owner & driver of Scott Trucking, retired truck driver for Gates Rubber and one of the founding members of the Belleview-McVille Fire Dept. He was a faithful Deacon and member of Belleview Baptist Church. Sebern was preceded in death by his wife of 68 yrs., Agnes M. (nee: Stephens) Scott and their two children, Dennis Sebern and Cynthia Marie Scott. He is survived by his loving children, Kathie Scott, Martha “Marty” (David) Wood, Bobby (Cheryl) Scott, Jim (Cindy) Scott and brother, Clifford (Ruthie) Scott. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Belleview Baptist Church from 1:00pm to 4:30pm with funeral services to follow at 4:30pm. Burial will be at Belleview cemetery.