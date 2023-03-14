Obituaries » Scotty A. McHargue

Burial Date: March 17, 2023 Mother of God Cemetery 3125 Madison Ave Latonia , Kentucky, United States Service will be held in the mausoleum chapel. March 17, 11 a.m.

Scott “Scotty” Allen McHargue, age 53, of Union, KY (formerly of Independence, KY) passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. Scotty battled health issues and disabilities his entire life, but he loved people and people loved him! Over the years he was involved with Easter Seals, Redwood Rehabilitation, the Point Arc of NKY, and the S.A.L. (Sons of the American Legion) Post #4. Scotty’s passions, other than people, were collecting baseball cards, listening to music, dancing, and karaoke. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Luttman McHargue, father, Michael McHargue, Sr., and great-niece, Anna Grace Pickett. Survivors include his brothers, Michael McHargue, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Chris McHargue (Angie); nieces and nephews, Katie Pickett (C.J.), Kellie McHargue, Ryan McHargue, Trenton Chenetz (Cori), and Maegan McDade; and numerous great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Mother of God Cemetery, 3125 Madison Ave., Ft. Wright, KY 41015. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Point Arc of NKY, 104 West Pike St., Covington, KY 41011.