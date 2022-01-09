Obituaries » Scott W. Hale

The family has scheduled a private service.

KIND AND GENEROUS

Two adjectives that most human beings would love to have attached to their legacy. That is how Scott William Hale's wife Kelly described him. He was kind and generous. Scott passed away at the age of 61 on Sunday January 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Scott was born in Lima, Ohio to Allen and Ruth Hale. Ruth passed when Scott was four. Allen remarried when Scott was still young & Nora Hale became his mother. If you had met Scott, you would know he was witty and had a dark sense of humor, able to discuss most topics as he had many interests. Aviation was his passion from a very early age. After the Marine Corp, he worked at the CVG Airport for years, eventually would pilot his own aircraft, and had retired from Northwest Airlines. Scott loved anything mechanical as well, and owned a dragster. Following retirement he spent a few years at PAWS, an animal shelter in Lawrenceburg, adopting several dogs himself. Most recently he worked on the Rising Sun Ferry. Scott's father, brother Nick and mother Ruth preceded him in death.