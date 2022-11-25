Obituaries » Scott R. Stephens, Jr.

Burial Date: December 2, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence Florence, KY Dec. 2, 1 p.m.

John “Scott” Stephens, Jr., of Union, Ky entered eternal life peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1965, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was an electrician by trade until he dedicated his life to his children and their activities. Scott adored being a coach of both basketball and softball. He had a big heart, a loving spirit, and a strong-willed personality. Scott is preceded in death by his nephew, Daniel Wayne Stephens. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Donna Davis Stephens, their daughters Sarah Katelyn and Kara Ann Stephens, his daughter Stephanie (Chris) Robinson, his two granddaughters, Amira and Charlee. His father, John Scott (Jan) Stephens, Sr.; Mother Ann (Pat) Hardiman; sisters, Beverly (Dwayne) Stephens and Tish Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11 – 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence, KY. Burial will be in Richwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Walton, KY. Scott’s family would request that guest dress casually and wear something sports themed to remember the sports life that Scott lived.