Obituaries » Scott P. Boh

Burial Date: January 18, 2023 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 106 South Fort Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 18, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Patrick Boh, 25, of Ft. Mitchell, KY. Scott tragically passed away on January 4th, 2023. He was the loving son of Carol Ann Andrews, also of Ft. Mitchell, KY and John Boh Jr (Betty) of Lexington, KY. He had an older brother, John “Johnny” Lawrence Allen Boh of Ft. Mitchell, KY, younger brother, Jacob Dillon Tupts Boh of Athens, GA. Scott was adored by his grandparents, Robert Allen Andrews and his late grandmother, Albertha Andrews. John Boh Sr, Catherine Boh, and great-grandparents Francis Lloyd, her husband Alfred Lloyd, Lawrence Boh (Muriel Boh), great-grandmother Mary McCoy and husband Charles McCoy, now deceased, share in the grief. Scott had many aunts, uncles and cousins including John Andrews, Fran Fruedenburg, Charles “Chuck” Andrews, Robert Allen Andrews Jr (Amy Andrews) and Michael Andrews (Norma Jean Andrews) as well as Jeffery Boh (Teresa Boh), and the deceased James Boh. Scott was born in Mt Sterling, KY, on November 17, 1997. He was a caring and compassionate young man, his mother describing him as having a “heart of gold.” Scott was employed by Wayfair in Hebron, KY, and donated generously to “Toys for Tots.” He enjoyed football and basketball, and some of his favorite musical artists included Chris Stapleton, Johnny Cash and especially Frank Sinatra. In fact, it is said that Scott had “sparkling blue eyes,” just like Old Blue Eyes himself. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18th from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 106 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Burial at Wilmore Cemetery, Wilmore, KY.