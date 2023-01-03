Obituaries » Scarlett K. Tucker

Burial Date: January 16, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 16, 2 p.m.

Scarlett K. Tucker, 16, of Burlington, KY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born February 7, 2006 in Florence, KY. Scarlett enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a big heart and always had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Scarlett lived life to the beat of her own drum, and did things her way. In her younger years she cheered at Camp Ernst middle school and was very good at gymnastics. Her life was cut too short, but her memory will live on in those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Linda Williams, Virginia Kelly Maduros, and Aileen Tucker. Scarlett is survived by her loving mother, Kelly Banks, father, Daniel Tucker Jr., beloved siblings: Jaden Lewis, Reese and Guy Alig, and Cora Tucker, her aunts: Darina Estep (Daniel Kastrup), and Rebekah Williams (Craig Landers), stepfather: Joe Alig, grandmothers, Bernadine Tucker, grandfather, Daniel Tucker Sr., grandfather, Paul Williams and several loving cousins and friends. A visitation will be held for Scarlett on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Scarlett will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY following the services.