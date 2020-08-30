Obituaries » Sarah Elam

Burial Date: September 5, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Sept. 5, 11 a.m.

On Sunday August 30, 2020, Sarah Elam, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 68.

Sarah was born on May 3, 1952 in Hyden, Kentucky to Jean and Roscoe Elam. She graduated from Leslie County High School in 1970. She attended Transylvania University for a period of time then worked as an EMT in Leslie County, KY. She received her nursing degree from Hazard Community College in 1992 and went on to work as a Registered Nurse in Leslie and Perry County for over twenty years. Sarah attended Hyden Presbyterian Church for many years.

Sarah had a passion for donating her time and energy to others. She volunteered with the Leslie County Fire Department for many years. She also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity where she recruited many other family and friends to join her in her efforts. Sarah had a zest for gardening and home improvement projects. Her most cherished time was spent with her friends and family.

Sarah was preceded in death by her father Roscoe, her mother Jean, and her sister Nellie. She is survived by her sisters Mary Bernice, Ellen Ruth, and Ina Sue, her nephews Jonathan, Martin, Robert, Logan and her niece Paige.

A visitation will be held on Saturday September 5th, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a memorial service. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.