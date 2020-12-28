Obituaries » Sarah A. Voet

Sarah Alberta Voet (nee Trapp), 84, of Alexandria, KY, formerly of Largo, FL, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at The Seasons of Alexandria. She was born May 22, 1937, in Covington, KY. Sarah retired as District Director of the US Department of Agriculture. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, James Voet, parents, Raymond and Dorothy (Harden) Trapp and a sister, Grace Milano. She is survived by three sisters, Joyce (Charles) Downton, Anna (Ralph) Olson, and Judy (Bill) Wilson, stepdaughter, Jamee (Denny) Cramer, brother-in-law, Sam Milano. She loved and was dearly loved by 3 nieces and 3 nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews. Services are at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.