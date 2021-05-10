Obituaries » Sangita V. Bone

Burial Date: May 15, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY May 15, 7 p.m.

Sangita V. Bone, of Union, KY passed away after complications from COVID-19 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the vibrant age of 51.

Sangita was a lot of things to a lot of people, but being a great wife and mother meant the world to her and everything else came second. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, especially her husband and son, who she cherished deeply. She worked as a project coordinator for the University of Kentucky and was a member of the Boone County Homemakers Club and the South of the River Girlfriends Club. In her spare time, Sangita often enjoyed crafting, especially crocheting.

Those left surviving to carry on Sangita’s memory include her loving and faithful husband of nearly 30 years, David Bone; caring son, Andrew Bone; siblings, Dina (Mark) Snider and Krishna (fiancé Adam) Patel; parents, Vasu and Devi Patel; niece and nephew, Ava Snider and Aiden Snider; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other close relatives and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home.

A Gathering of Friends will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A Memorial Service honoring her life will immediately follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.