Sandy J. (nee: Hunt) Albers, 83, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Sandy retired as a Legal Secretary with Lange, Quill & Powers, PLC after 14 years. She was a member of Erlanger Baptist Church and former member of the Northern Kentucky Easter Seals Board. Sandy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steven Thompson and daughter-in-law, Laura Albers. She is survived by her loving husband of 61yrs, Gary Albers and their children, Suzanne Thompson and Steve Albers. Sandy also leaves behind her two granddaughters, Hunter Elizabeth Thompson and Chloe Elizabeth Albers. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from 10am to 12pm at Erlanger Baptist Church, Erlanger, KY with funeral services to follow at 12pm at the church. Burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.