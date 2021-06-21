Obituaries » Sandy Bricking

Erlanger – Passed away on June 21, 2021, with her husband of 53 years, Gary, at the age of 77 in Sarasota, Florida. Sandy was a devoted member of Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church since 1984. There she worked as a bookkeeper, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for 37 years. Sandy always gave freely and quietly to everyone in her life. Her attention to detail and deep love was the glue that held her family together. She was an avid reader with a great sense of humor and sharp wit. Sandy is survived by her son, Eric (Liz Smith) Bricking; daughter, Kelli (Eric) Thomason; grandchildren, Caroline and Corban and sisters, Dorothy Memoli and Sue McPeek. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Thomason; and brothers, Fred Bryant and Donald Bryant. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 9 am until the Funeral Service at 1:30 pm, all at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church.