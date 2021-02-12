Obituaries » Sandra W. Adkins

Burial Date: February 20, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 20, 12 p.m.

Sandra E. Adkins

Latonia – Passed away on February 12, 2021 at the age of 76. Sandra was a longtime member of First Church of the Nazarene in Erlanger. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved dogs. She recently retired from Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, Kentucky. Sandra was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her children, Lisa Baker (Eric Williams), David Ragland, John Broughton, Jenny Perdue; grandchildren, Joshua (Pam) Thompson, Elaine Baker, Amanda Thompson, Justin Broughton, Brittany Baker, Destiny Perdue, Gracee Perdue; and 11 great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Adkins; parents, Frederick and Anna Huff; and siblings, Joseph Huff, Wayne Huff, Beverly Jones, Frederick Huff, Bobby Huff. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home for the family.