Obituaries » Sandra S. Duncan

The Duncan family will be holding a private service for close family and friends.

Sandra “Sandy” S. Duncan, 77, of Alexandria, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Ruth {Heron} and William Saxton, Sandy was born in Covington, KY on October 25, 1945. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Duncan, on November 10, 1961.

Sandy retired from Hills Seed Company after 24 years of service. Sandy was fiery and full of life; she was known as the boss! She was baptized in the Licking River in Morning View, KY and she formerly attended Morning View Methodist Church and later became a member of Kenton Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, fishing, gardening flowers, and watching birds. She most of all enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her husband of 61 years, James Duncan; two sons Bill (Pam) Duncan and Steve (Darlene) Duncan; daughter Marcie Moore; sisters Theresa Bolton, Deborah Dunn, and Roselee (Leeroy) Bolton; grandchildren Rusty, Matthew, and Christopher (Jenna); step-grandchildren Clayton, Joshua, and Holly; great-grandchildren Gabby, Lilly, Kennedy and Wyatt; and step-greatgrandchildren Trey, Crystal, Cole, Clayton, Jasmine, Christian, Dawn, Olivia, Leland, Kaylee, Kaleb, and Duncan.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother George Thomas Bedell; sisters Joanne Bedell, Shauna Saxton, and Diane Combs; and step-grandson Samuel Williams.

