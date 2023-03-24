Obituaries » Sandra R. Cox

Sandra Rae Cox, 79 of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023. Sandy was born September 1, 1943 to LaRae and William Campbell in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sandy was a devoted mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. Sandy is survived by her two sons Dan Cox (Mary) of Shelbyville, IN and Scott Cox (Jodi), Granddaughter Adyson of Union, KY and her two brothers Bill and Jeff Campbell of Pepper Town, IN as well as several nieces and nephews. Sandy was passionate about art and was an artist herself, specializing in mediums of oil paints and sketching. She was also fond of photography and Dirt Late Model racing. Sandy was a self employed nail technician and worked as a Credit Administrator for Hollywood Casino for 10 years and was proud of her profession within the casino industry. A memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later time and at the convenience of the family.