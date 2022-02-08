Obituaries » Sandra Nare

Burial Date: February 15, 2022 St. Benedict Church 338 E. 17th. Street Covington, KY 41014 Feb. 15, 10 - 11 a.m.

Sandra “Sandie” (Hoffman) Nare, 73, of Independence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

She was a manager with the former Corpus Central Purchasing in Newport. Sandie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who she adored. She loved to travel, especially cruises, playing cards and socializing with her friends. Sandie was born March 10, 1948 in Covington, KY to the late George Hoffman and Rose (McGill) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Nare.

Sandie is survived by her sons, Chris (Lori) Nare and Andy (Victoria) Nare; brothers, Larry (Barbara) Hoffman, George (Linda) Hoffman, John (Julie) Hoffman; sisters, Sharon Hoffman and Cindy (Late Bob) Donnermeyer; grandchildren, Galen & Adaleigh Nare; several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Visitation 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Monday, February 14, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Benedict Church, 383 E. 17th St., Covington, KY 41014, with Rev. Josh Lange, officiating. Entombment will take place in the St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Life Center, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202; National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (https://www.kidney.org/donation) or St. Benedict Church, 383 E. 17th St., Covington, KY 41014.