Obituaries » Sandra L. Smith Race

Sept. 23, 1 p.m.

Sandra Lee Race Smith passed away peacefully in Louisville, KY. She was born in Covington, KY on October 7, 1959.

Sandra worked at Kroger for many years. In her time off, she spent it with her ten beloved grandchildren. She was also a wonderful caregiver for her father.

Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Race; father, Wendell Spencer; mother, Anna Mae Burnett Spencer; son Brian Race; stepdaughter, Shalena Martin; and brother, Charlie Spencer.

She is survived by her children, Brandon (Lyndi Steinhilber) Race and Greg Race; grandchildren, Heather, Autumn, Ronnie, Kyleigh, Macy, Greg, Hunter, Brayden, Landen, and Kassera; and siblings, Sherry (Bill Gaskill) Spencer Snowden, Steven (Dermia) Spencer, and Wendell (Juanna) Spencer.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Cemetery in Williamstown, KY.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, we will be limiting the church’s occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.