Sandra Lee (Welch) Hardy, age 84 of Grant’s Lick, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 20, 2019. She was born November 19, 1935 in Ft Knox, KY to Howard and Dorothy (Basham) Welch. After growing up in Crestview, KY and graduating from Campbell County High School in 1953, she moved to Grant’s Lick, KY on February 26, 1955 where she resided for nearly 65 years with her husband Bill. While raising her family she was a mail carrier and worked at Southern States, while always being a farmer. She enjoyed her chickens, cows, horses, donkeys, and mostly her two dogs, Dixie and Lucy. She was known as the egg lady and the best cook of many dishes but especially desserts, biscuits, and chicken and dumplings. She is survived by her five children Rusty (Kristy) Hardy, Rachel (Warren) Ragan; Richard (Cindy) Hardy; Rhonda (Marley) Adams; and Rebecca (Becky) Hardy. Her grandchildren are Angie (Grant) Mitchell; Tiffany (Patrick) Day; Ben Hardy; Matt (Brooke Justice) Hardy; Cheyenne (Mahlia) May; and the late Kristen Hardy. Her great grandchildren are Cole, Grace, and Reese Mitchell; Jacey and Evander Day and Elaina Mae Hardy and many extended family and great friends. She is also survived by siblings, Sue Welch, Janice (Rick) Austin; Laura (Steve) Wahl and Stevie Welch. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Weiner and Valarie Moore. Visitation will be held Monday, December 23 from 4 to 8 pm at Alexandria Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059