Sandra L. Buchanan

Sandra Buchanan, 75 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on July 21, 2021.

Sandra was born March 3, 1946 in Dayton, KY to Ambrose and Hazel Clayton Buchanan.

Sandy was a graduate of Campbell County High School. She was an Executive Secretary for the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Cold Spring for 42 years. Sandy loved to travel to Hawaii, Bahamas Las Vegas, Alaska, Europe and the Smoky Mountains.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ed and Robert Buchanan.

Sandy is survived by her sisters, Judy McDowell, Marian Burlingham, Sharon Schalk, Audrey Buchanan, brothers, Jim and Steve Buchanan and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, July 26, 2021 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018.