Obituaries » Samuel G. Hacker

Burial Date: November 13, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

Samuel Gaines Hacker, 75, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2020 at his residence. Sam was a teacher, bus driver, and he coached numerous teams in Northern Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mabel Hacker and his parent-in-laws, Dickie and Margaret Landrum. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Anita Hacker of Villa Hills, KY; his children, Samuel Gregory (Kelli) Hacker of Villa Hills, KY, and Lori Hacker of Latonia, KY; his siblings, Donna Jean (Kenneth) Austin of Stanford, KY, and David Hacker of McKinney, KY; and his sibling-in-laws, Rick (Charlene) Landrum, Margie (Bobby) Newman, Cheryl (Rusty) Arnold, and Terry (Maureen) Landrum. Sam also leaves behind his grandsons, Samuel Trenton and Kellan Gregory Hacker; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00AM-1:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Burial at Crittenden Christian Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be required to wear face coverings, social distance, and be patient as there are capacity restrictions inside the funeral home.