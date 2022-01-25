Obituaries » Sammy G. Roberts, Jr.

Burial Date: January 29, 2022 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 29, 1 p.m.

Sammy Roberts Jr., 75, of Dayton, KY entered eternal life, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

He was the son of the late Sammy Roberts and Nancy Baber Rogers

Sammy was a lifetime member and past president of the Bob White Club. He enjoyed coaching both his sons in the Dayton Baseball league. He was an avid bowler at Bellewood Lanes for many years. He also was a member of the Coachman playing the guitar and continued his love for music as a DJ. Everyone knew him as “Rockin Roberts” or “Sammy G.”

Family time was most important to him. Whether it be camping, taking trips to the beach or just having weekend gatherings at the family river camp.

Sammy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lori (nee: Frommeyer) Roberts, children Sammy (Tina) Roberts III, Shawn Roberts, grandchildren Sarah (Jacob) Toles, Kaylah (Tyler) Smith, Samantha Roberts, great grandchild Peyton.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Klette. He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Clayton & Gene Morgan, Billy & Jimmy Rogers and sister Marlene Faul.

Visitation will be from 10am-1pm, January 29, 2022 at Muehlenkamp Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY

Donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017 in memory of Sam.