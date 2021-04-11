Obituaries » Samantha E. Siemer

Burial Date: April 16, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 April 16, 5 p.m.

Samantha E. Siemer, age 25 of Elsmere, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2021. Samantha thought the world of her entire family including her two dogs, Oakley and Gordan “Goose”. She loved crafting, photography, and going on Pokémon hunts. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed Harry Potter. Samantha cared so much about others and was always so full of life. She continued to help people after her passing by her organ donation for 50 different people.

Samantha is survived by her mother: Leslie Siemer, father: Mike (Ashley) Siemer, brother: Greg (Katie) Siemer, grandparents: Darryl “Paw Paw” Strong, Ron and Carolyn Siemer, aunts and uncles: Sandy Barnes, Jean (Ray) Neibling, Lisa (Dave) Meier, Sandy (John) Snavely, Judy (Mike) Ziegelmeyer, Sue (Dave) Stein, and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Cindy “Maw Maw” Strong and uncle: Mark Barnes.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required by all guests at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.