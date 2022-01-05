Obituaries » Sally S. Walters

Burial Date: January 12, 2022 St. John's United Church of Christ 415 Park Avenue Newport, KY 41071 Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















Our mom loved to tell stories, so we are going to tell you hers. Sally Sue Seibert Walters of Southgate, KY, was the eldest child born to Dorothy, nee Bogner, and Franklin Seibert on September 19, 1942, in Covington, Ky. Their family grew to four when her brother Steven (Cheryl) was born four short years later. Sally and Steven were very close up to her death and share many great stories. She would still remind Steven of how upset she was when he got a car and she didn’t. (Maybe grandpa thought you were a bad driver, mom?) In 1966, Sally married Robert Allen Walters for the first time, yes you read that right, and had four beautiful children: Katie (Jeff Dapper) Walters, Karalee (Marc) Massie, Robbie (Jerry Warchol) Walters, Kacie (Douglas) Bryant, and bonus daughter Marla (Scott) Rose. She loved us all so much, but if you ask anyone, Robbie was truly her favorite child. Sally has many accomplishments, and she did not shy away from letting you know them. Since we are cut from the same cloth, we are going to brag on her too. She graduated from Centre College in 1964 where she was a cheerleader (her banana jump was on point) and was the first class of women to live on campus. Mom started teaching at Highlands High School (Ft. Thomas, KY) in the1960’s, but stopped to raise children during the entire decade of the ’70s. Since rearing four children did not seem adventurous enough she also decided to get higher education degrees. (Seriously mom, who does this?) She graduated from Chase College School of Law in 1979 and also earned a Master’s in Education from Xavier University sometime in the ’70s. Three different degrees from three different colleges/universities. Our mom had her own law firm for a few years before realizing a lawyer’s schedule sucks and went back to teaching at Highlands Middle School up until her retirement in 2008. She loved teaching 8th grade English at Highlands Middle School, but most of all, she loved being the Head Coach for the Highlands Varsity Cheerleaders, who fondly called her Big Sal. She led her “cheer babes” for over 23 years, coaching three of her four children, sorry Katie. Sally and Bob remarried in 2004 (well they actually eloped, but us kids aren’t bitter) and have lived happily remarried ever since. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Newport, KY where she sang in the choir, with a voice like an angel, well, in her own mind she did. Just kidding, she could sing, and as many of her students will remember, she loved to sing during class, with one of her greatest hits being the Titanic song. She was so proud of her every single one of her grandchildren Jacob, Sylvan, Austin, Hannah, Isabelle, Torin, Sophia, Kayden, Devin, Faith, and Noah. Being that Sally was the ultimate cheerleader, you can only imagine how much she cheered on her grandkids at every sporting event from football games to swim meets, soccer games, cheerleading competitions, and dance recitals. In 1990, Sally was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, and the doctor told her she had a year to live. In true Sally fashion, she stared down that doctor and said, “Don’t ever tell me a number again, I have four children to raise.” Well mom, you did it. You fought the good fight and did a hell of a job raising all of us. There will always be a Sally-sized hole in our hearts. We will miss you forever mom, and we love you so much.

A Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Newport, KY. A reception will be held immediately following in the Undercroft at church. In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to places that meant the most to her: The Fort Thomas Education Foundation, 28 N Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or St. John’s United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave, Newport, KY 41071