Safet Maksic

Burial Date: February 23, 2022

NNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI’UN.

Indeed, we belong to Allah and we will have to return to Him.

Svi smo Allahovi I njemu cemo se vratiti.

Safet Maksic of Independence, Kentucky passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the age of 55. He was born in Livno, Bosnia on April 1, 1966 to Meho and Zemka {Hamzic} Maksic.

Safet enjoyed being with his family, fishing, dancing, and watching sports especially soccer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Meho and Zemka Maksic.

Those left surviving to carry on Safet’s memory are his loving wife of 34 years, Dzenita Maksic; children Ines Maksic (Jeff Taylor), Denis Maksic, and Melissa Maksic (Dillon) Powell; grandson Daxston Adonis Maksic; and two siblings Sabina (Miroslav) Batak and Zajim Maksic.

A visitation will be held between 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Janazah Prayer and Safet’s burial will take place at approximately 2:30 PM at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Highway Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.