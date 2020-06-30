Obituaries » Ryan K. Brown

Ryan Kenneth Brown, 25, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Florence, KY, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020. Ryan was born December 16, 1994 in Reading, PA. Ryan was an active young man; he was a Boone County All State Diver, and a Jr. Olympic Gold Medalist in Trampoline and Tumbling. He loved launching his body into the air and many other active pursuits, and spending time at the lake with his family and friends.

Following high school, Ryan moved to Lexington, KY and attended the University of Kentucky. He then went into sales. Ryan is survived by his loving parents: Kenneth and Lynn Brown; his beloved siblings: Shawn (Sarah) Brown, and Erin Brown; his paternal grandparents: Kenneth and Karen Brown; maternal grandparents: Bob and Ada Sloane and his dear great aunt Lenor Hersey; several other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his dear cat Hobbes. A memorial service will be held for Ryan on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Immanuel United Methodist Church (Boone Campus), 1440 Boone Aire Rd, Florence, KY 41042.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the church has a strict capacity of 100 people, and they do recommend wearing mask, and following six-feet social distancing guidelines. We do apologize in advance if anyone is turned away due to these guidelines.

Due to these restrictions, we will also be streaming the service live on YouTube. You can watch by searching “Linnemann Funerals Live” on YouTube at 12:00 PM on Monday.

Following the service, a reception will be held to celebrate Ryan’s life at Linnemann Event Center, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005.