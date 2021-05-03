Obituaries » Ruthann Brockman

Burial Date: May 7, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 May 7, 2 p.m.

Ruthann Brockman, 72, of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Brockman. Ruthann taught Sunday School, Junior Church and enjoyed cooking for her church family. She also taught Bible Study at the Colony where she lived. She was especially proud of her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them. Ruthann is survived by her siblings Donald (Betty) Bauer, Margie Hallett, Ralph Raymond (Wanda) Brockman Jr., Jim Brockman, Delores McEntyre and Becky Adams; aunt Valiere Race; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 12 pm until the time of Funeral Service at 2 pm. Burial will be held in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 13th at 2 pm. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Latonia Christian Church.